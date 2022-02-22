Head-To-Head Contrast: Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) versus Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) and Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mesoblast and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesoblast $7.46 million 68.71 -$98.81 million ($0.78) -5.05 Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 433.58 -$87.01 million N/A N/A

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesoblast.

Profitability

This table compares Mesoblast and Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesoblast -994.48% -17.15% -13.28% Recursion Pharmaceuticals -1,425.23% -73.43% -30.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Mesoblast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Mesoblast shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mesoblast and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesoblast 1 1 3 0 2.40 Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 4 0 2.67

Mesoblast currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 242.64%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 231.36%. Given Mesoblast’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mesoblast is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Mesoblast beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Itescu Silviu on June 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

