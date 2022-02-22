Head to Head Review: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management -12.08% -0.65% -0.17% Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31%

89.6% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Veris Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 7.02 -$5.04 million ($0.12) -58.17 Veris Residential $313.56 million 5.06 -$51.39 million ($0.41) -42.51

Apartment Investment and Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. Apartment Investment and Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veris Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Veris Residential on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

