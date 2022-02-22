Head-To-Head Survey: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Coinbase Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares X Financial and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 1.29% 0.85% 0.41% Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for X Financial and Coinbase Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70

Coinbase Global has a consensus price target of $360.41, indicating a potential upside of 90.53%. Given Coinbase Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Coinbase Global is more favorable than X Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $336.09 million 0.52 -$200.54 million $0.02 162.08 Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 31.87 $322.32 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than X Financial.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats X Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

