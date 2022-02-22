Headinvest LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. 92,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.58.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

