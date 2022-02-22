Headinvest LLC Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,744,000 after acquiring an additional 22,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

