Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after acquiring an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,532,000.

HCSG opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.37. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2113 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

