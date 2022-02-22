Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.39. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

HTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

