HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.49 million, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

