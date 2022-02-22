HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Trading Down 9.4%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) shares were down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The firm has a market cap of $637.87 million, a P/E ratio of 96.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.88.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HealthStream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 183,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

