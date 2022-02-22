Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00194458 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023387 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.95 or 0.00396496 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00060614 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars.

