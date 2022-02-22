Hedget Price Reaches $2.01 on Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Hedget has a market cap of $3.53 million and $242,877.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $2.01 or 0.00005296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hedget has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00036776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00109875 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

HGET is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

