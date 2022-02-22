Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.
HLX stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.03.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
