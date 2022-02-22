Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.
NYSE HLX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.
