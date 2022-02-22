Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE HLX opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 773.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100,293 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 88,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.