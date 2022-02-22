Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,857.26

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,857.26 ($25.26) and last traded at GBX 1,906 ($25.92), with a volume of 23025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($26.25).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,224.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,358.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40.

Get Herald Investment Trust alerts:

Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.