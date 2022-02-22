Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,857.26

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,857.26 ($25.26) and last traded at GBX 1,906 ($25.92), with a volume of 23025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,930 ($26.25).
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,224.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,358.58. The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 2.40.
Herald Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:HRI)
