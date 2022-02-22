HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 49.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 16.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $850.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

