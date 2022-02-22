HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.4% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 909,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $313,000. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APAM stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.77. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 167.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.99%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.26%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $9,985,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

