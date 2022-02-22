HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

NYSEARCA IHF opened at $266.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $275.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $232.17 and a 1-year high of $293.37.

