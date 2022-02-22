HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 288 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 205.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 75,749 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67,243 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter worth $4,364,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 26.4% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 36,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.35.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MTB. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.81.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

