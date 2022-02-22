Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.960-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of HI traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.53. 586,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.52. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

In related news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 7,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $394,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,993 shares of company stock worth $13,140,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

