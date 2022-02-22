Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

