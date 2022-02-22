Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives $68.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

HGV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE HGV opened at $51.59 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,441,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

