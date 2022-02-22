Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 88.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,075 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 2.10.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

