Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HLT. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.47. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.