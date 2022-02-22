Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.02 Million

Analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report sales of $76.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.75 million to $76.28 million. Hims & Hers Health posted sales of $41.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full year sales of $263.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.93 million to $263.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $355.19 million, with estimates ranging from $353.30 million to $357.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. 5,383,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,860. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.22.

In other news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

