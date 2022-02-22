HollyFrontier (HFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of HFC stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of analysts have commented on HFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
About HollyFrontier
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
