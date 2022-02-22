HollyFrontier (HFC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of analysts have commented on HFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,988 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,361,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 229,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

