Home Capital Group Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Home Capital Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Home Capital Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Home Capital Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.71.

TSE:HCG opened at C$37.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.88. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$29.84 and a 52-week high of C$46.92.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.