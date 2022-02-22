Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) PT Lowered to $29.00 at BTIG Research

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Homology Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.78.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIXX. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in Homology Medicines by 72.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,650,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,471,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 112,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after purchasing an additional 570,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 750,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $3,520,000. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.