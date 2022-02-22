Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.76 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.07.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,065. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $181.39 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

