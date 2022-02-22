Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Acquires $58,282.56 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HZN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,888. Horizon Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZN. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Horizon Global by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $12,744,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

