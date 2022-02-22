Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:HZN opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.70.
In other news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 18,684 shares of company stock valued at $114,740 in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Horizon Global Company Profile
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
