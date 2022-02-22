Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HZN opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $11.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 18,684 shares of company stock valued at $114,740 in the last quarter. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Horizon Global by 873.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 43,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

Further Reading

