HSBC Downgrades Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) to Hold

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

FPRUY stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Fraport has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

