HSBC Downgrades Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) to Hold

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fraport from €76.00 ($86.36) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fraport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

FPRUY stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. Fraport has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05.

About Fraport

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide engages in the international airport business. It involves in the operation and management of Frankfurt Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities and Services.

