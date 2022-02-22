Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 65,877 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

KNSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $738.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.05.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

