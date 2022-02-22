Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $160,000 Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,801 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.