Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $144,000 in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRMK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.86.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

