Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 176,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after purchasing an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $444,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a market cap of $827.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

