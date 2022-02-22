Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $2,514,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a market cap of $900.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

