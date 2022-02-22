Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 151,589 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 81.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151,589 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

NYSE:CCO opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

