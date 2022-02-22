Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 6,729 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $2,051,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zogenix by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,614 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 17.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zogenix by 52.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Zogenix by 84.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,471,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erle T. Mast sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $391,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,555 shares of company stock valued at $486,075. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Zogenix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.28. Zogenix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.