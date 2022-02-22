Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.750-$9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.75.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $178.58. 8,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,253. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.97 and a 200 day moving average of $197.01. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $168.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

