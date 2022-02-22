Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by 52.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Shares of HII opened at $186.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.28.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

