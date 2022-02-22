Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by 52.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.
Shares of HII opened at $186.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $175.50 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.28.
In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.00.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
- Great India Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.