Hywin (HYW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HYW opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Hywin has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Get Hywin alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hywin stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Hywin at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hywin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hywin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.