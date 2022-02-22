i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.
Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
