i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $288 million-$304 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.90.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

