IAC/InterActiveCorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.92.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $109.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.53 and its 200-day moving average is $133.60. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $108.42 and a one year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

