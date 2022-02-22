Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ideanomics to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 108.04% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. On average, analysts expect Ideanomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.24. Ideanomics has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor acquired 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $74,940.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 175,628 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 582,244 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Ideanomics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ideanomics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 604,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDEX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

