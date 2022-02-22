IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Shares Up 4%

Shares of IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $173.19 and last traded at $173.19. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.50.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.10 and a 200 day moving average of $163.03.
IMCD Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMDZF)
