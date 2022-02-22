iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.14

iMetal Resources Inc. (CVE:IMR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a PE ratio of -1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.16.
iMetal Resources Company Profile (CVE:IMR)
