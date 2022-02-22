Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,601,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 269,131 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,630,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,026,000 after purchasing an additional 32,048 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 477.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,322,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,027 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Infosys by 8.7% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 228,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 15.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

Infosys stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

