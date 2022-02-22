Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

INGR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.81. 17,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,106. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.27.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

INGR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

