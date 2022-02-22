Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGXF shares. CIBC raised Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.38. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.1431 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently -68.29%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

