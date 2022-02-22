Insider Buying: Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 83,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $63,910.00.
- On Thursday, January 20th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 12,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 206,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $181,544.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 85,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 57,300 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $59,592.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03.
- On Friday, January 7th, Armistice Capital, Llc bought 137,900 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $143,416.00.
Shares of AVTX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 508,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20. Avalo Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $4.15.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,099,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,102,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,543,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,708,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.
